Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,175 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,043,000 after buying an additional 5,715,155 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,021,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,627,000 after buying an additional 529,237 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,789,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after acquiring an additional 178,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,830,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,788,000 after acquiring an additional 150,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

