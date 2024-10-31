Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $403.47 million, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 0.66. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALRS. Raymond James upgraded Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alerus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALRS

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.