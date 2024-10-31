Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.
Alerus Financial Stock Performance
Shares of ALRS stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $403.47 million, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 0.66. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.
Alerus Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Alerus Financial
Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.
