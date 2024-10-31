Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU), a special purpose acquisition company based in the Cayman Islands, recently announced an extension of its deadline to complete an initial business combination. The Company held an extraordinary general meeting on October 30, 2024, where shareholders approved amendments to the amended and restated memorandum and articles of associations, allowing the Company to extend the deadline to consummate an initial business combination. Shareholders have permitted the Company to extend the deadline for up to nine times, with each extension being for an additional one-month period, potentially leading up to January 28, 2025.

On October 28, 2024, Aimfinity Investment Corp. I issued an unsecured promissory note worth $60,000 to I-Fa Chang, a member and manager of Aimfinity Investment LLC, the company’s sponsor. This note, termed as the “New Monthly Extension Payment,” was deposited into the Company’s trust account for public shareholders. This payment enables the Company to extend the period for consummating its initial business combination by one month, from October 28, 2024, to November 28, 2024. This extension marks the seventh out of a possible nine monthly extensions outlined in the amended Charter.

The promissory note, bearing no interest, will be payable in full upon the completion of the Company’s business combination or upon the Maturity Date. The note holder, Mr. Chang, has the option to convert the promissory note into private units of the Company, subject to certain conditions. The issuance of the note was conducted under the exemption from registration contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933.

In addition to the extension announcement, the Company issued a press release on October 29, 2024, highlighting the details of the new extension. This press release is not considered a filed document under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act of 1934.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to review all relevant materials filed with the SEC, including the promissory note and press release, to gain a comprehensive understanding of the Company’s recent developments and ongoing activities.

