AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 6,285,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 13,679,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 39.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 985.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 185,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 168,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

