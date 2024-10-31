Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), with a volume of 36816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.68).
Aeorema Communications Trading Up 5.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £5.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,666.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43.
About Aeorema Communications
Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.
