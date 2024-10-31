aelf (ELF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.15 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. aelf has a total market cap of $255.91 million and $4.15 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000484 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,986,254 coins. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

