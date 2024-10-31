Advantage Solutions (ADV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $873.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.64 million. On average, analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Advantage Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of ADV opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
Advantage Solutions Company Profile
Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Advantage Solutions
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.