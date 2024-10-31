Advantage Solutions (ADV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $873.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.64 million. On average, analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADV opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57.

In other news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,346.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

