Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at TD Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $94.07 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.5% during the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 2,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 146,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 93.3% during the third quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.