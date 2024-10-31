Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Short Interest Up 13.0% in October

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Addentax Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATXG stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.74. Addentax Group has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 32.35%.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

