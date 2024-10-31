Achain Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $3.92 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

