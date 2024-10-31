Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.10 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47.10 ($0.61), with a volume of 17835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.55 ($0.64).

Accsys Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £113.14 million, a P/E ratio of -700.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.19.

Get Accsys Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accsys Technologies

In other news, insider Jelena Arsic van Os sold 53,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.66), for a total transaction of £27,535.41 ($35,709.26). 27.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.