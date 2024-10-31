Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.350-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.35-$3.45 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
