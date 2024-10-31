Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $3.35-$3.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.350-3.450 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACHC traded down $9.11 on Thursday, reaching $42.97. 3,947,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

