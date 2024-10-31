AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,200 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 414,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Price Performance

AB Industrivärden (publ) stock opened at C$34.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.79. AB Industrivärden has a 1-year low of C$34.30 and a 1-year high of C$34.30.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

