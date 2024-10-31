AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,200 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 414,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Price Performance
AB Industrivärden (publ) stock opened at C$34.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.79. AB Industrivärden has a 1-year low of C$34.30 and a 1-year high of C$34.30.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AB Industrivärden (publ)
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Applied Materials vs ASML: Which is the Best Chip Stock to Own?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top Bill Gates Stock Picks Every Investor Should Know About
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Viking Therapeutics Stock: A Pre-Election Bet Worth Considering
Receive News & Ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.