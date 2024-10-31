A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.98 ($7.98) and traded as high as GBX 640 ($8.30). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 636 ($8.25), with a volume of 35,071 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAG. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.88) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 639.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 615.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £705.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,982.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Julie A. Barr purchased 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,486 ($19.27) per share, for a total transaction of £505.24 ($655.22). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 83 shares of company stock worth $80,758. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

