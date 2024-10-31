8,152 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 83,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Newmont by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,738,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,840,000 after acquiring an additional 453,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 44,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $46.94 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cibc World Mkts cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

