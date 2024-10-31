800 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $257.55 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $273.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $826.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.45.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,866 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

