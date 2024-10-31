600 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,999.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,048.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,795.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,205.80 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,301.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

