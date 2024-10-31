542 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Unilever by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:UL opened at $61.61 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
