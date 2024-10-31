34,508 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Acquired by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

