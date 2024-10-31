30,933 Shares in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Bought by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCHP. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $646.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $41.15.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

