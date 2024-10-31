19,838 Shares in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Bought by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Sohu.com comprises 0.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Sohu.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Sohu.com by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Sohu.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sohu.com by 31.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sohu.com by 1,973.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Sohu.com stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. Sohu.com Limited has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $473.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

