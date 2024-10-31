1,942 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of VTI stock opened at $283.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $204.82 and a 52 week high of $289.70. The stock has a market cap of $425.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Caterpillar Stock: Market Points to a Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.