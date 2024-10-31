1,914 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Bought by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $114.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.56. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $85.07 and a 12-month high of $117.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

