1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 695,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,930 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IGSB opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

