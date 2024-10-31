1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHPI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 89.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,942,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income ETF alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Stock Performance

JHPI opened at $23.08 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Profile

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.