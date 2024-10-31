1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after buying an additional 644,945 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,293,000 after acquiring an additional 767,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,222,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,788,000 after purchasing an additional 211,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $230.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.22 and its 200 day moving average is $222.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.16 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 110.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,495 shares of company stock valued at $18,513,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

