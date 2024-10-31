1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 78 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14,338.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 777,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78,324 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $981,488.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $659,601.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 42,403 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $7,279,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,040.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $981,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $659,601.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,265 shares of company stock worth $10,116,030. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.13.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $160.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.06 and a 200 day moving average of $152.70.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 49.46%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

