14,000 Shares in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Acquired by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 108.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 481,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,880,000 after acquiring an additional 432,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 86,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the second quarter worth $555,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 412,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $4,676,824.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,600,495.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,329,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,946.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 412,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,676,824.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,600,495.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $15.06 on Thursday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.57 and a beta of 1.42.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. NerdWallet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NerdWallet Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

