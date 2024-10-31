11,578 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

PNW stock opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.01. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan T. Flanagan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.54 per share, with a total value of $43,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,905. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan T. Flanagan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.54 per share, with a total value of $43,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,905. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $548,862.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.