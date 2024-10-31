10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at UBS Group

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 10x Genomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of TXG stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.84 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $98,028.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,711.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $152,054.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,467 shares in the company, valued at $19,881,981.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 345,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,711.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794 in the last three months. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,248 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 264.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 319,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after buying an additional 231,697 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 191.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 58.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,780,000 after buying an additional 1,338,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.