10,802 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,028.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 49,121 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $51.44 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Caterpillar Stock: Market Points to a Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.