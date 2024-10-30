Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0147 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $280.45 million and $21.38 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,386.66 or 1.00245267 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,371.26 or 1.00223938 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,783,378,119 coins and its circulating supply is 19,097,225,115 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

