Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Zedcor Trading Up 2.2 %

CVE ZDC opened at C$2.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$263.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Zedcor has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.60.

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.40 million. Zedcor had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zedcor will post 0.0300123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jan Marie Campbell sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total transaction of C$58,332.75. In related news, Senior Officer Jan Marie Campbell sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total transaction of C$58,332.75. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total transaction of C$238,987.50. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,600 shares of company stock worth $123,477. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

