Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Zedcor Trading Up 2.2 %
CVE ZDC opened at C$2.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$263.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Zedcor has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.60.
Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.40 million. Zedcor had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zedcor will post 0.0300123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Zedcor Company Profile
Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.
