Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.300-13.500 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $382.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,424. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 85.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.20. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $394.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

