Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at UBS Group

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at UBS Group from $390.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZBRA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.30.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.20. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $394.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

