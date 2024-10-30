ZClassic Price Hits $0.0504 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $468,475.96 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00054481 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00032739 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

