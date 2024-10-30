Zcash (ZEC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $80.36 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Zcash has a market cap of $624.95 million and approximately $80.36 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $38.27 or 0.00053035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00032330 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00010689 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000339 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

