Wrapped TRON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.59 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $14.50 billion and approximately $5.59 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,899,384 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,899,423 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,899,384.49226 with 87,422,899,423.48872 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.16419456 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $5,412,453.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

