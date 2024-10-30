WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 116,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 307% from the previous session’s volume of 28,506 shares.The stock last traded at $62.71 and had previously closed at $62.46.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $841.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

