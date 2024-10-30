William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Avantor

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Avantor in a report released on Monday, October 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Avantor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,298,000 after purchasing an additional 624,369 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,059,000 after buying an additional 1,463,695 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Avantor by 1,634.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038,451 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,099,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,544,000 after acquiring an additional 297,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Avantor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 6,006,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,348,000 after acquiring an additional 287,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.