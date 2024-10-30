Whitbread plc (WTBDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Whitbread Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Get Whitbread alerts:

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.