Whitbread plc (WTBDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Whitbread Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.
About Whitbread
