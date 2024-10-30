What is William Blair’s Forecast for APLS Q4 Earnings?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.41.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

APLS opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 78,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.