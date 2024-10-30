What is Raymond James’ Forecast for Canfor FY2024 Earnings?

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canfor in a report issued on Sunday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.29) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.57). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.33.

TSE CFP opened at C$16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.20. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$13.53 and a 1-year high of C$19.30.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

