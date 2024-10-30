WestEnd Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,177 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $107,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,212,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,229,918. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.55 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

