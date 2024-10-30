WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $44.22 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $44,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Medtronic by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8,908.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,002 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,440,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.61. 216,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182,567. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

