WestEnd Advisors LLC Buys 9,420 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.36. 17,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $59.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

