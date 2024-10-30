Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 777970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $991.02 million, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 15,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $212,035.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,083.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Weave Communications news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $36,988.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 525,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,516.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 15,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $212,035.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,083.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,871 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Weave Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Weave Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weave Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

