WD Rutherford LLC Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 701.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $197.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.16. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

