WD Rutherford LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $4,117,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

